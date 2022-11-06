Civic Disability Services has expressed sadness over the death of 11-year-old Alex Raichman.
Alex, who had severe autism, died on Sunday, April 22, 2018, after being hit by a train near Oatley Station, after he got out of the nearby Civic respite care premises by climbing through an ensuite window and then over a low fence.
A Civic spokesperson said "our thoughts and sympathies will always remain with Alex's family".
"Civic has participated fully in all aspects of the coronial inquiry and, out of respect for all those impacted, we do not wish to comment further at this time," she said.
The findings of the inquiry, heard at the State Coroners Court at Lidcombe, were passed down on October 21 by Deputy State Coroner Magistrate Harriet Grahame
The court found Civic Disability Services was "ill-prepared to move quickly into children's services" and that Alex's death "was entirely preventable if adequate safety measures had been in place".
Civic chief executive officer Annie Doyle provided a statement to the court.
"In 2016, the disability sector across Australia was preparing for the shift from state-based funding to NDIS funding. In NSW, this shift included the closure of many traditionally government operated services, such as centre based respite," Ms Doyle said.
"In NSW, the Department of Ageing, Disability and Home Care (ADHC) had been historically known for being a last resort provider of centre-based respite services for families.
"The phasing out of ADHC services was due to complete in June 2018, however, by the end of 2016, the demand for non-government organisations, such as Civic, to fulfil this need in the community was already apparent."
Ms Doyle said many families had contacted Civic, asking about respite services, as they were desperate for support.
"The demand on NGOs (non-governmental organisations) to step into the shoes of ADHC at this time was further compounded by changes to the way in which centre based respite services were being funded," she said.
Ms Grahame said, "Civic took a strategic decision to grow its business and expand into children's services" and a practice manager with experience in that area was engaged.
"To meet the strategic plan, Civic was required to locate appropriate residences to house the children and young people," Ms Grahame said.
Ms Grahame said Ms Doyle gave evidence Civic had "enormous trouble" leasing a property and it took 62 applications before it succeeded in obtaining a lease for Oatley.
"Having reviewed all the evidence, it is clear that Civic was ill-prepared to move quickly into children's services," she said.
Ms Grahame said, "I was very troubled by Ms Doyle's evidence, particularly her acknowledgement that Civic always knew that Oatley was a substandard property".
Ms Grahame said Civic advised it had stepped back from providing children's service, but the court was told it retained registration as a provider and could potentially resume operations at any time. She recommended the organisation not be allowed to do so.
Civic Disability Services is a not-for-profit organisation founded in the 1950s by a group of parents in Sutherland Shire and now provides wide-ranging services for people with disability in many NSW locations.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
