Council ends unlimited free parking for Mobility Parking Scheme permit holders

A decision by Georges River Council to end unlimited free parking for Mobility Parking Scheme (MPS) permit holders at its car parks has caught pensioners by surprise.
Unlimited free parking for MPS permit holders was discontinued on I October in all of the council's privately-operated and access-controlled car parks.
The decision to upgrade the car parks was made by Council in April 2020 following a review of commercial car parking within the Georges River LGA.
Under the Mobility Parking Scheme (MPS), MPS permit holders are permitted to park all day in all car parks that are operated by Council.
The Derby Street Car park in Kogarah is no longer operated by Council and is now privately managed.
In accordance with the NSW Government's MPS "Conditions of Use", no concessions are afforded in privately operated (boom gated) car parks.
The council is still providing two hours free parking to all MPS permit holders at all its access-controlled parking with fees applicable from the third hour.
The decision is hitting those who can least afford it, one MPS permit holder, Bev Higgins said.
"Without any notice posted at the car park, Georges River Council has taken the fee parking away from disabled card holders," Miss Higgins said.
"My friend, who is also a disabled card holder, was told at the Derby Street, Kogarah car park that she would now have to pay for parking after two hours. She was told this change had been in effect since the 1st of October
"I would guess that a large percentage of the people using the Derby Street car park are going to visit doctors at St George Hospital and many would be Mobility Parking Scheme permit holders.
"Not only have the council failed to notify the public, but have taken to the low blow of hitting the most needy," she said.
A Georges River Council spokesperson said, "Council is still providing two hours free parking to all Mobility Parking Scheme (MPS) permit holders at all of its access-controlled car parks with fees applicable only from the third hour., Conditions apply.
"In accordance with the NSW Government Mobility Parking Scheme Conditions of Use, car parking areas operating behind boom gates are privately-operated and no concessions are afforded in these areas.
"To park in a designated disability parking space in a private car park, you must display a valid MPS permit and pay any applicable fees required."
Miss Higgins said there was no indication that the parking conditions were changing.
"After I questioned it, they put up a tiny sign, no bigger than a yellow post-it note, saying if you going into the car park you had to enter using the Zip Pay app, allowing you to two-hours free parking if you have a Mobility Parking Scheme sticker.
"A lot of eldery people would not know how to register for the app.
"Before this we had all-day parking if we had a Mobility Parking Scheme sticker. Now they stopped that, we have to pay $6 because if it is more than two hours.
"$6 doesn't sound a lot but if you are a pensioner every dollar counts."
"My friend would use the car park three or four times a month. If you are disabled you have to park, walk to the hospital, wait for your appointment, see the doctor and then walk back to the car park. Two hours of free parking is not enough.
"They are hitting the people who are most vulnerable."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.