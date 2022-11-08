St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Georges River Council on course for surplus next financial year, says mayor

JG
By Jim Gainsford
November 8 2022 - 2:30pm
Georges River Council recorded an operating performance ratio deficit of $2,870,000 for the 2021/22 financial year, compared with a deficit of $5,307,000 for the previous year.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Reporter

