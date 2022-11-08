Georges River Council on course for surplus next financial year, says mayor

Georges River Council recorded an operating performance ratio deficit of $2,870,000 for the 2021/22 financial year, compared with a deficit of $5,307,000 for the previous year.
This equates to a deficit of 1.97 per cent of the operating revenue of $145,473,000.
The resulit is an improvement to the previous year deficits of 3.75 percent in 2020/21 and 8.04 per cent in 2019/20.
Georges River mayor Nick Katris released the council's draft unaudited financial statement for the year ended 30 June, 2022 at the October 31 council meeting.
"The operating performance ratio is a key indicator of sustainable operations," Councillor Katris said.
"An operating deficit occurs when total expenses are greater than total income, excluding capital grants and contributions," he said.
A positive surplus operating ratio is projected to occur in 2022/23.
But strict financial management will still be required to achieve a positive surplus operating ratio, Cr Katris said.
"The council had an income of $175,820,000.
Taking out capital grants and the sales of property, the council's actual working income was $145,473,000.
But expenses were $148,755,000, giving a negative result of $2,870,000.
The council's income statement for 2021/22 showed a surplus of $11.2 million, excluding grants and contributions. This is a $12.6 million improvement from the 2020/21 result .
Excluding net gain on sale and the fair value increment on investment properties, the total income performance was sustained by interest, other revenue and rates and annual charges.
Fees and charges income was considerably under the adopted budget with an unfavourable variance of $2.4 million.
The unfavourable variance was driven by COVID-19 related closures and reduction in service demand. The main areas impacted were Childcare, Hurstville Aquatic Centre and Hurstville Entertainment Centre.
"While the 2021/22 results were favourable these were predominantly attributed to one-off gains such as the sale of the Edgbaston Road car park, revaluation on investment and under expenditure association with service," Cr Katris said.
The net gain from the sale of properties was $7.6 million.
The fair value increment on investment properties was $8 million.
Reduced expenses from one-off unforeseen extraordinary events was $3.7 million.
The 2021/22 Budget adoption was a critical turning point in Georges River Council's financial sustainability, Cr Katris said.
It was the first year of the approved Special Rate Variation and savings strategy applied.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
