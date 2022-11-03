St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside congratulates St George Saints Football Club U20 Women's Team

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:34pm, first published 4:26pm
Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry, centre, and fellow councillors with members of the St George Saints Football Club U20 Women's Team.

Bayside Council congratulated the St George Saints Football Club U20 Women's Team on their outstanding win against the undefeated, and season favourites, Northbridge Bulls, to take out the Grand Final honours and become the 2022 FNSW League One Champions.

