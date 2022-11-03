Bayside congratulates St George Saints Football Club U20 Women's Team

Bayside Council congratulated the St George Saints Football Club U20 Women's Team on their outstanding win against the undefeated, and season favourites, Northbridge Bulls, to take out the Grand Final honours and become the 2022 FNSW League One Champions.
Bayside mayor Dr Christina Curry and her fellow councilors presented the team with Certifiate of Recogntion at the October 26 council meeting.
"Well done to the team, their coaches, managers and supporters," Cr Curry said.
Cr Curry used a Mayoral Minute to thank Bayside sporting organisations and volunteers for their valuable contribution during the 2022 winter season.
"It has been a challenging year in many respects as we've navigated the complexities of the pandemic and a series of unpredictable weather events," Cr Curry said.
"Bayside is extremely fortunate to have community sporting organisations that provide accessible opportunities to play sport and belong to a team.
"Keeping things running has required a huge effort and your continued dedication and commitment of our sporting organisations, made up of volunteers has not gone unnoticed.
"Providing opportunities for people to participate in sport and physical activity has many health and wellbeing benefits we all as offering a sense of belonging to many.
"Thank you to everyone who gave their time and energy so people could play sport during the 2022 Season," she said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
