Cronulla Golf Club has lodged a development application (DA) for a $4 million project, which includes altering and extending the existing lounge and function terraces and constructing an adjacent two-storey building for storage and as a members' facility.
The new building would contain storage for golf carts, bags and buggies at the ground and mezzanine floors, with a members' facility, including male and female change rooms, on the first floor level.
"The facility has been designed as multi-purpose space that will be used for a range of member activities as well as providing additional 'break-out' space to accommodate the growing range of activities that the existing club hosts, all with a member or community focus," the DA said.
"The new facility will not be licensed and accordingly is not an extension of the licensed club."
Potential uses of the members' facility include exercise and fitness classes, golf clinics and classes and meetings and seminars.
The DA said the proposed building would be situated next to the existing clubhouse and connected to it via new terrace areas.
"The proposed location of the new building has been carefully selected to ensure it is appropriately located on the site, with minimal adverse impacts," the DA said.
"The siting of the new development respects the existing course layout, with no changes to the existing golf course required as a result of the new building.
"Furthermore, the location of the proposed building, being for bag, cart and buggy storage, is appropriately located next to the first hole, where members are able to collect these items prior to commencing their round of golf.
"Locating bag, cart and buggy storage away from the first tee is irrational and would also require course modification, and most likely additional tree removal."
The DA said the new building would act as an extension to the existing building, rather than an entirely new development.
"It is logical to co-locate club space on the site," the DA said.
" Furthermore, the siting of the new facility, on the western side of the existing club house, allows for the existing parking areas to Hume and Elouera Road to be retained.
"Building over those car parking areas would be inefficient in terms of cost sand would result in a porr urban design outcome."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
