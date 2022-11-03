St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Cronulla Golf Club lodges DA to extend existing lounge and function terraces and construct adjacent two-storey building

By Murray Trembath
Updated November 4 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:30am
Cronulla Golf Club. Picture from the DA

Cronulla Golf Club has lodged a development application (DA) for a $4 million project, which includes altering and extending the existing lounge and function terraces and constructing an adjacent two-storey building for storage and as a members' facility.

