St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Weekly Wrap: Offering those in need a safe place to land

November 6 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ivan, Yaroslava, and their son Dmytro Dudko, who arrive in Sydney from Ukraine in November, hope to secure accommodation. Picture supplied

Hello readers,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.