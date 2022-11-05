Weekly Wrap: Offering those in need a safe place to land

"Before the war, we lived in the cosy town of Melitopol, in the south of the Zaporizhzhia region. We worked as teachers. I was at university, and my husband, at school. We devoted all our efforts to the upbringing of our son Dima. He is very active and inquisitive. We were under occupation for five months under constant fear of military vehicles, artillery fire and rockets. Listening to the calls of the Ukrainian authorities to leave the occupied territories and in connection with the complication of the situation, we decided to evacuate from our homeland. The road to the free territory was difficult, but we were lucky to pass the frontline and get to the free land in the city of Zaporizhzhia. But the joy did not last long, because the city also suffered from shelling. That's why we decided to go further, abroad. They completed the necessary documents and began to gather. We have tickets to Sydney for the beginning of November. But there is a problem with housing. Therefore, we are asking for help with finding housing or providing shelter. Hopefully, our suffering will finally end."