Weekly Wrap: Offering those in need a safe place to land

Hello readers,
Imagine being forced to leave not only your home but also homeland, to start anew in a foreign land.
It's hard to get the head around to say the very least. Add to that the knowledge that some you leave behind you may never see again.
This the reality for refugees fleeing their hostile places of origin.
Of course, escaping the troubles is one thing, but where to start upon arrival at your new safe zone; a place where the native language may be different, and where the only folk you know are those you left with.
This is the current reality for a group of Ukrainians who are set to arrive in Australia this month.
To help make their arrival a little easier, Sutherland Shire Refugee Connection has put the call out to locals who may be able to offer temporary accommodation to a family in need.
SSRV president Shazia Mia told Leader reporter Eva Kolimar, that those arriving were not looking for handouts and that once equipped with bridging visas would be able to access work rights.
Ms Mia shared with the Leader the story of the Dudko family - Ivan, 33, Yaroslava, 34, and their son Dmytro, age four - who will arrive in Sydney on November 11 and are in need of a place to stay.
The following is from Mrs Dudko:
"Before the war, we lived in the cosy town of Melitopol, in the south of the Zaporizhzhia region. We worked as teachers. I was at university, and my husband, at school. We devoted all our efforts to the upbringing of our son Dima. He is very active and inquisitive. We were under occupation for five months under constant fear of military vehicles, artillery fire and rockets. Listening to the calls of the Ukrainian authorities to leave the occupied territories and in connection with the complication of the situation, we decided to evacuate from our homeland. The road to the free territory was difficult, but we were lucky to pass the frontline and get to the free land in the city of Zaporizhzhia. But the joy did not last long, because the city also suffered from shelling. That's why we decided to go further, abroad. They completed the necessary documents and began to gather. We have tickets to Sydney for the beginning of November. But there is a problem with housing. Therefore, we are asking for help with finding housing or providing shelter. Hopefully, our suffering will finally end."
People willing to find out more information about becoming a host family or assisting with job opportunities can email Shazia at: presidentssrc@gmail.com
In other local news this week:
For more news be sure to visit The Leader website.
Thank you as always for your support and have a great week.
Warm regards,
Editor Matt
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.