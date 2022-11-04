The final page turned for the last HSC exam on Friday, with Year 12 students breathing a sigh of relief.
November 4 marked the end of this year's exam period, with Food Technology and Design and Technology the last papers to hit desks.
It's been a busy four weeks for thousands of teenagers, who are now able to relax and catch up on some sleep, without a past paper or pen in sight.
A total of 3629 NSW Design and Technology students left the examination room elated, signifying the end of one road but the beginning of another.
Deputy Principal of Sydney Technical High School at Bexley, Alison Peachey, says students fared well during the exam period.
"Students applied themselves as they should, which is good," she said. "Some exams were more difficult than others but it's to be expected - nothing out of the ordinary. We were back to normality."
Electives including business studies and economics were popular choices at the school this year, she said.
"Maths is big but there were still quite a few in the humanities side of things - history is always very popular and religion has gone big - bigger than it has been," she said.
Although some students have already gained early entry into university, others will have to wait for their ATAR in December.
"Last year with COVID-19 it was awful but those who got early entry didn't slack off this year," Ms Peachey said. "They got it done.
"They're excited to return for breakfast after their results come out and we will seek how they went and talk about where they're going to go."
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell congratulated the 67,327 students for reaching the end of a 13-year schooling "career".
"The Class of 2022 have worked tremendously hard to get to this point and I congratulate them for crossing this finish line," Ms Mitchell said.
"I was so pleased to see exams return to normal this year. Every HSC student should be proud of what they have achieved over their senior years of school. The resilience, focus and adaptability they have shown will serve them well in the next chapter of their life, whether that is university, vocational training or employment."
HSC marking is already underway, with results to be delivered via SMS and email on December 15.
