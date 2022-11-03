Koalas and other wildlife can't speak for themselves but the community has done so on their behalf, says the group which has won their battle to stop a housing subdivision on a wildlife corridor at Woronora Heights.
The Woronora Heights and Engadine Wildlife Corridor Preservation Group welcomed Sydney Water's announcement on November 3 it had withdrawn the development application (DA) for the site at 22 Bundanoon Road.
Sydney Water said the decision was "to show local residents their voices have been heard".
The community group received confirmation of the DA withdrawal from Sydney Water and Heathcote MP Lee Evans.
A spokesman for the group, Ross McLennan, said their next major objective was to have the site rezoned Environmental Conservation, conforming with the surrounding land, to ensure it is protected for the future benefit of koalas and other wildlife.
"Both Sydney Water and the state government have indicated they will be in support of this rezoning," he said.
Mr McLennan said it had "taken 18 months of campaigning by the community to reach this positive outcome".
"We would like to thank Lee Evans for his representation to the Water Minister, Kevin Anderson, who then made representations to Sydney Water," he said.
"We also appreciate the vital and significant support received throughout our campaign from Penny Sharpe MLC, Mark Buttigieg MLC, Cate Faehrmann MLC, and Maryanne Stuart, Labor spokesperson for Heathcote.
"The support from the Total Environment Centre, Sutherland Shire Environmental Centre and many local businesses was also very much appreciated.
"Also, the Leader newspaper, which played an important part in helping us push along the issue and present our case to the community."
Mr McLennan said the DA withdrawal was the result of the pressure applied to Sydney Water and the state government by the community.
"Petitions, a hugely supported rally, newspaper articles in the local Leader newspaper as well as letter writing to politicians and Sydney Water's management has given the community the result that it deserves," he said.
"Our local Koalas and other wildlife cannot speak for themselves but this community values them and will speak out for them."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
