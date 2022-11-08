House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 3
Set in a waterfront enclave of elite and prestigious homes, this prime street to waterfront estate of over 1125sqm commands panoramic vistas across the tranquil waters of Yowie Bay.
"Street to deep water frontage and first time offered since the home was built, it has level vehicular access to both garaging and off-street parking," senior associate Mareesa Metters of Brookes Partners said. "It would suit families, young professionals and boating enthusiasts."
A choice of alfresco entertaining and curtilage options, plus a coveted cul de sac address are all guaranteed to impress.
With multiple indoor and outdoor entertaining areas, the gourmet stone kitchen boasts quality European appliances.
All bedrooms are generous and include built-in robes while the master bedroom has water views, an ensuite and huge walk-in robe.
Garaging, storage and off-street parking available too.
Set among quality waterfront homes, this property has a convenient proximity to local schools, reserves, Westfield Shopping Centre, transport and beaches.
