Work on the new whale watching platform at Cape Solander, Kurnell is expected to be completed this month.
Access road, Cape Solander Drive, was reopened at the beginning of November and a new car park is also open.
The moves have been welcomed by Kurnell businesses, which have suffered a big drop in visitors during the closure over two whale migration seasons.
However, one cafe operator believes the $3 million upgrade is lacking a vital improvement.
Kim Gilmore, the owner of Kurnell 1770 cafe said National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) should have put in an eco-system toilet block at Cape Solander.
The NPWS website indicates there would be no shortage of users.
"Cape Solander, within Kamay Botany Bay National Park, Kurnell, is a spectacular site and receives over 200,000 local, domestic and international visitors each year," the website says.
"It provides a great spot to look for whales from May to July each year and is also the starting point for the popular Cape Baily Track."
When the Leader questioned why toilets weren't part of the upgrade, a NPWS spokesman said it was due to "prohibitive limitations on water and sewer connections".
The spokesman said three separate toilet facilities were provided in the Kamay Botany Bay National Park visitor centre precinct.
"Toilet facilities have remained available throughout the upgrade works at the visitor centre precinct," he said.
Ms Gilmore said toilet facilities were an obvious need in the whale watch location.
"You get thousands of visitors up there and they can stay for quite a while," she said.
"I am sure NPWS could have come up with an eco system toilet block if they had put their minds to it."
Ms Gilmore is delighted the new whale watch platform will soon be fully opened.
"They closed Cape Solander Drive at the start of last year's whale watching season and it remained shut this season," she said.
"The impact on Kurnell businesses has been devastating because that is our winter trade.
"I think the whole project has been poorly planned."
A statement on the NPWS website said the smaller whale watching platforms had been completed and car parking was available. Work on the main whale-watching platform and shelter was due to be completed in November.
At the start of the project, NPWS said the new platform, "designed to meet the needs of the many thousands of whale watching visitors, will withstand the harsh corrosive environmental conditions and improve pedestrian access and safety".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
