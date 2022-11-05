Electric vehicle acceleration sparks debate

It's time to prepare for the transition to electric vehicles.
This was the message delivered to Georges River Council at last week's meeting.
Councillor Nancy Liu submitted a Notice of Motion calling for the council to develop an Electric Vehicle Strategy to prepare the community for the transition to electric vehicles.
The move comes as the NSW Government announced that EVs will be permitted to drive in transit lanes for another 12 months.
And Bayside Council is set to take part in a pilot project which will see 10 electric vehicle (EV) chargers installed on street lighting poles across the LGA.
Speaking at the October 31 Georges River Council meeting, Cr Liu an Electric Vehicle Strategy will ensure that the council's plans and investments align to State and Federal Governments and private investments into this transition to EVs.
It will help the council to secure future grants to support the transition.
And most importantly, it will guide a cultural and behavioural shift towards an electric vehicle future.
The Strategy could encourage the installation of an electric vehicle charging network across the local government area.
New Development Control Plans would aim to reduce car dependence by encouraging electric vehicle sharing stations.
"New developments could be encouraged to provide space to allow for the ready installation of car charging facilities in car park areas, such as a room adjacent to private parking spaces to allow installation of a car charge, cable channels, and appropriate electricity infrastructure," Cr Liu said.
The installation of an electric vehicle charging network across the LGA could be kick-started through the identification of current ownership and user trends and a forecast into high demand locations.
Using this information, the council could create a plan for infrastructure roll-outs and a funding model.
Transition of Council's fleet and lease back vehicles to hybrid and eventually electric vehicle is already underway. The council currently has 33 hybrid vehicles, making up 36 per cent of its fleet.
As of February 2021, when a petrol or diesel passenger vehicle is replaced by the council, a hybrid or EV is purchased.
"Council needs to take advantage of opportunities to increase our EV infrastructure across the LGA," Cr Liu said.
"One current partnership is the roll out of six EV Charging stations by the company JOLT. This partnership uses AUSGRID infrastructure to power charging stations.
"An EV strategy will allow Council to take up more of these opportunities as well as apply for targeted grant funding on offer from state and federal government," she said.
Last week, Bayside Council's City Services Committee looked at taking part in a pilot program that would see the installation of ten EV chargers across the LGA.
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has awarded a grant to Intellihub to install 50 electric vehicle (EV) chargers on street lighting poles across Sydney as a pilot project.
Bayside Council staff have identified sixteen (16) potential locations suited to the requirements for the EV chargers, of which ten (10) will be sought to be implemented as part of the pilot.
The pilot project will determine the existing demand of commercial EV charging facilities within Bayside.
This week the NSW Government announced that EVs will be permitted to drive in transit lanes for another 12 months, until 31 October 2023.
"Through these initiatives, we have seen an 84 per cent increase in EVs in NSW since last year, the fastest growth in Australia, and we are confident this trend will continue," Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
