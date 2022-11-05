Eligibility for seniors health card expanded

More seniors in the Barton electorate will have access to the Commonwealth Seniors Health Card following changes to eligibility thresholds coming into effect this week.
"More than 20,000 residents in Barton meet the age requirement for the Commonwealth Seniors Health Card, and this new measure means more seniors can earn more and have access to the CSHC," Barton MP, Linda Burney said.
The annual income threshold has increased from $57,761 to $90,000 for singles and from $92,416 to $144,000 for couples.
This means a single person of pension age can earn up to $90,000 and couples $144,000 and be eligible for the Commonwealth Seniors Health Card (CSHC).
With a CSHC you may get benefits such as:
Australians who hold a Commonwealth Seniors Health Card are often also eligible for discounts on property and water rates, electricity and gas bills, ambulance, dental, eye care and public transport.
The CSHC is available to Australian residents or special category visa holders who:
. have reached Age Pension age or veteran pension age; AND
. do not receive a social security pension or benefit, or veteran's service pension or income support supplement due to their income and/or assets.
"The Albanese Labor Government is providing responsible cost of living relief with a positive plan for seniors who are doing it tough," Ms Burney said.
