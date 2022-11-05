St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Eligibility for seniors health card expanded

November 5 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More seniors can have access to the Commonwealth Seniors Health Card, Barton MP, Linda Burney said.

More seniors in the Barton electorate will have access to the Commonwealth Seniors Health Card following changes to eligibility thresholds coming into effect this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.