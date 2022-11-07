For the first time since COVID-19 hit the Wanda X-Treme 6 and the Jane McGrath Classic are back, and now under the banner of the Australian Soft Sand Running Championships.
The event is organised by Jock Athletic, in conjunction with the World Sand Running League, with races set to run on Saturday, November 12, from 7.30am, starting at Wanda Surf Life Saving Club.
The races are wide open following the recent retirement of five times Australia champion Ali Najem - who was undefeated in any sand race around the world for six-years - and two time World champion Melissa Campbell.
There are four races that will run, including:
There has been some big names in the past that have won these events.
This year's favourites for the Xtreme 6 include previous Australian Surf Lifesaving Champion Nathan Breen, Bondi's Rique Mirosnik and Australia Age Champion Sari 'Sally' McKee.
Under 19's Australian Surf Lifesaving Champ Kai Hammond and 2021 Australian Surf Lifesaving Champion Chloe Gentle are competitors to kook out for in the Golden Mile.
Races are open to all runners, with any athletes, recreational runners and weekend warriors encouraged to take on the toughest surface on land.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
