Anglers in St George land funding catch

Anglers from St George and Bayside are set to benefit from big grants by the NSW Government's Recreational Fishing Trust.
Georges River Council has received a $250,000 grant to design and build a light watercraft launching facility for use by recreational anglers in the Lugarno area.
The Botany Bay Game Fishing Club has received $5,250 for their Botany Bay Kids Gone Fishing program which aims to provide children with basic fishing skills and the safe handling of fish, whilst promoting catch and release techniques.
Oatley MP said the annual grants program puts anglers' licence fees to work by reinvesting them into projects that will benefit the local area.
Overall, there will be $6.1 million in investment from the NSW Government's Recreational Fishing Trust this year.
Minister for Agriculture, Dugald Saunders said 43 new projects will be delivered under the program.
"The recreational fishing sector contributes more than $3.4 billion to the NSW economy, while increasing tourism and business opportunities and accounting for more than 14,000 full-time jobs," Mr Saunders said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.