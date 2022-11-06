St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Anglers in St George land funding catch

November 6 2022 - 4:00pm
The annual Recreational Fishing Trust.grants program puts anglers' licence fees to work by reinvesting them into projects that will benefit the local area.

Anglers from St George and Bayside are set to benefit from big grants by the NSW Government's Recreational Fishing Trust.

