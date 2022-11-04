Walk the Walls murals at Caringbah and Cronulla are still lookin' good three to four years later.
Colours in the street art remain vibrant and they have been spared from graffiti under an unwritten code of honour by taggers.
The initiative was designed to cover unsightly graffiti, deter further vandalism and enliven areas. The objective appears to have been met.
Sutherland Shire's third festival will be held in Cronulla from December 9-11, with details on the streets and buildings to be revealed within the next week.
The council was awarded an $88,500 graffiti management grant by the state government after nominating two possible locations - further parts of the business areas in Cronulla and Caringbah.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said government bureaucrats chose Cronulla, "presumably to finish what was already started".
The first Walk the Walls art trail was created in Caringbah in March 2018 and involved 34 artists painting 23 walls in one of Sydney's largest street art projects.
Residents and visitors were invited to watch the artists at work during the three-day project.
There was a great night time vibe with a food van, music and dancing.
The Cronulla Walk the Walls festival in November 2019 was forecast to bring "positive change" that would be welcomed by residents and make the area a more desirable destination for visitors.
"I think it is a perfect way to create a new face for Cronulla," said internationally renowned street artist Tim "Phibs", who oversaw the project.
More than 35 artists artists were involved and an estimated 5000 people attended.
