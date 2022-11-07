St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Blooms The Chemist at Miranda supports Gidget Foundation for Perinatal Awareness Week

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 7 2022 - 1:44pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blooms The Chemist Miranda intern pharmacist and Gidget Foundation advocate Amelia Di Campli (pictured far left), with Mia Bliss, Anthony Paneras and Eric Wu. Picture by Chris Lane

There were plenty of "buns in the oven" at Blooms The Chemist Miranda, all in the name of Perinatal Awareness Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.