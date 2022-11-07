There were plenty of "buns in the oven" at Blooms The Chemist Miranda, all in the name of Perinatal Awareness Week.
A fundraiser hosted by the pharmacy was launched to raise money for Gidget Foundation, which highlights the mental health struggles of expectant or new parents.
Perinatal depression and anxiety affect almost 100,000 people in Australia each year, including one in 10 non-birthing partners.
For Perinatal Awareness Week, Australian healthcare practitioners are shining the spotlight on the increase in depressive and anxiety symptoms as presented by their patients.
Blooms The Chemist Miranda partnered with the foundation to provide the first step in assisting the community with peri and postnatal challenges.
Its pharmacists are trained in mental well-being first aid and are alert to symptoms of anxiety, which in instances of perinatal depression, can be supported by the specialist-trained team at the foundation.
Staff at Blooms The Chemist Miranda created a tasty table of treats as part of the fundraiser, with all proceeds of the bake sale going towards Gidget Foundation.
A recent study published in the Journal of Clinic and Health revealed COVID-19 pandemic-related concerns had led to an increased need of perinatal depression.
The study found that women with greater concerns about the threat of being infected, healthcare changes, and lack of information during birth and infant care due to COVID-19 had a higher risk of depression and further research has also highlighted that perinatal mental disorders are associated with increased risk of psychological and developmental disturbances in children.
Amelia Di Campli has driven the fundraiser at the Miranda pharmacy.
"This is the first time we've done the bake sale and it's great to raise awareness and reduce the stigma around what it a pretty common condition," she said.
"Pharmacists are one of the most accessible healthcare professions so it's our role to provide advice to people so they can recognise symptoms, understand causes and ways of managing the condition, and of course directing them to relevant places of help like Gidget Foundation," she said.
"We also sell Bunny Books created by the foundation, which are children's books that hold symbolic messages of resilience to help those bounce back after having a baby."
The NSW Government is assisting people affected through initiatives including the SAFESTART screening program, which offers universal perinatal mental health screening to women who attend maternity and Child and Family Health Services.
Free Virtual Residential Parenting Services through Tresillian and Karitane, are being supported through a $10.2 million NSW government investment.
Minister for Women and Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor says while pregnancy and the first year of parenthood can be a wonderful time for many, experiencing depression and anxiety during this period is not uncommon.
"We know that 13 per cent of new mothers and up to one in 10 new fathers develop depression and anxiety, which is why we are encouraging families to be aware of the signs, and seek help if they are concerned," Mrs Taylor said.
"Welcoming a baby to the family is busy and overwhelming, however, if you're experiencing long periods of low moods, a persistent feeling of hopelessness or worthlessness, support is available. Seeking early support and counselling can make a major difference in the long run for new parents."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
