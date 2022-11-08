Program offers opportunity to socialise Advertising Feature

Kris's Feathered Friends always proves popular with participants when it pays a visit to Kingsgrove Community Aid's Able & Loving It events. Picture supplied

A visit from Kris's Feathered Friends was a highlight of celebrations for the International Day of People with Disability at Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre last week.

Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre (KCAC) is a locally managed not-for-profit organisation committed to responding to the needs of its diverse community, with consideration for the socially, economically and linguistically disadvantaged.

Centre CEO Anne Farah-Hill said Krissy and her beautiful birds and fluffy animals are always a hit with their educational and entertaining show.

As an approved provider registered with the NDIS, KCAC runs a weekly social and recreational program for people with disabilities called "Able & Loving It!".

Ms Farah-Hill said the program offers participants a safe and welcoming space to socialise and build peer connections while engaging in a variety of activities that allow them to develop new skills.

Activities include art and craft, music and dancing, trivia and games and opportunities to go on excursions.

Some of the participants (whose names have been changed for their privacy) talked about their experience with the program.

Sean started attending the "Able & Loving It!" program in early 2019, where he was initially quiet and withdrawn.

Over time, he started coming out of his shell and would consistently greet the other participants and the staff. He started to smile more frequently and would demonstrate enthusiasm when included in conversations.

When asked about the program Sean said he enjoys coming every week because of the "variety of activities" and the opportunities to "chat with others".

Mary (not her real name) joined the "Able & Loving It!" program towards the end of 2020 and has been a consistent participant ever since.

In the beginning, she was very reluctant to join in, often refusing to cooperate with the staff. Over time, Mary came to trust the staff at KCAC and now rarely misses an attendance.

She was also a little selective in her eating habits when she first came to KCAC but has gradually expanded on the types of food she is willing to try.



The KCAC program aims to provide a balanced and diverse variety of meals to participants, taking into consideration their specific needs.

When asked about her experience of the program Mary said she "loved the staff" and looked forward to "the different food and activities" each week.

There are many other participant stories, most of which suggest high satisfaction with the program, as characterised by their regular and long-term attendance.

"At KCAC, we take pride in providing quality care and support to our community, in ways that are understanding of their needs and the innate strengths within them to learn and be challenged," Ms Farah-Hill said.