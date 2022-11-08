Building fitness and strength is vital to health in senior years Advertising Feature

Thrive clients enjoy the state of the art exercise equipment in luxury surroundings. Picture supplied

Research shows that increasing balance and strength in the lower limbs helps to prevent falls in those over 65

Thrive is a luxurious wellbeing centre which supports a healthier over-60s community through fitness and recovery.

With a highly experienced team and the latest equipment, their focus is on helping people maintain their health and independence for as long as possible. They help people to live well and stay in their own home for longer by assisting them to be as strong, balanced and as physically active as they can be.

Located in Sturt Street, Cronulla, the Thrive physiotherapists and exercise physiologists are highly experienced in working collaboratively with people 60 years of age and older to improve their movement, balance and fitness.

While nearly 90 per cent of people over 60 years of age are aware of the health benefits of exercise, less than a third of them participate in sufficient physical activity. Exercise needs change significantly as we age with muscle mass loss linked to physical disability and poor quality of life.

Research shows that muscle strengthening activities reduce frailty, and that increasing balance and strength in the lower limbs helps to prevent falls in those over 65.

Targeted balance exercise programs have been shown to achieve a significant reduction in falls, the most common type of injury for those aged over 65 and responsible for 77 per cent of injury hospitalisations.

Thrive understands the challenges that can come with ageing, such as reduced mobility, concerns about losing balance, and recovery from injury or surgery.

Thrive isn't a gym. Their services include a Joint Replacement Recovery Program; a Movement, Balance and Independence Program and a Get Back to Your Best Program as well as physiotherapy, exercise physiology and DMA Clinical Pilates.

The luxury facilities are equipped with the latest strength training, cardio and Pilates equipment and they employ skilled and experienced physiotherapists and exercise physiologists to help people over 60 achieve their movement goals.