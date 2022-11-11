St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Meet the Locals

Mirella Viola cuts into her 50th year at Impressions Hair Studio Engadine

EK
By Eva Kolimar
November 11 2022 - 11:30am
Hairdresser Mirella Viola has worked at the same salon, Impressions Hair Studio Engadine, for the past 50 years. Picture by Chris Lane

After the school bell rang, Mirella Viola would sit on the side of the road, watching ladies strut into an Engadine hair salon on Station Street, ready to be primped and primed.

