After the school bell rang, Mirella Viola would sit on the side of the road, watching ladies strut into an Engadine hair salon on Station Street, ready to be primped and primed.
She knew in that moment, that making people feel beautiful was her life's calling.
In November, Mrs Viola celebrates 50 years of working as a hairdresser at that same salon, Impressions Hair Studio.
Born and raised at Engadine, Mrs Viola started working at what was known then as Mariette's Couture salon. It later become Kurlers, which had a big chain of salons in Sutherland Shire.
"I would sit at the bus stop and think, 'I'm going to go over there and ask if they want to employ me,'" she said. "I begged for a job."
It was a fascinating glimpse into the industry. "In those days when you were 18, you would get your hair done before the local dance," Mrs Viola said. "Seeing somebody in their early 20s who was married, come into the salon, seemed old to me. I was shy and a very conservative child."
But she credits her clients for helping her to come out of her shell. "All those people in the community helped me grow," she said. "I'm grateful for that. You had to be a good listener. I could write a book about what I heard. I learnt about swingers, and who would've thought that was a thing at Engadine at the time."
Starry-eyed and ambitious, Mrs Viola was inspired by popular culture. "My Italian mother wasn't a fashionista, but television was a big influence - the old Dippity Do, V05 and Palmolive ads, and the introduction of Barbie, who had beautiful hair. I just wanted to make people feel and look good," she said.
The cycle of hairdressing, much like fashion fads, often return to what was once on-trend, she said. "Hairdressing has changed but it also all goes back around. I used to do the same things 30 years ago. We have just given it a new name," she said.
"I loved cutting, and went into a few cutting competitions at Sydney Opera House with International Hair Society."
But it's all about the people that makes her stay snipping. "I've still got clients from the beginning," Mrs Viola said. "Some have moved out of Engadine to the south coast but they still come to the salon.
"We've got three or four generations of families. One of the mums asked me to cut her child's hair as if she was asking for permission like I was a queen, but I was honoured. It's what I'm all about. I love what I do, I was good at it, and I never stopped working."
The grandmother of six says her clients know her as an "ever-ready bunny" who loves to bake Italian desserts.
"I bring treats in for the girls, and I'm there when clients fall apart," she said. "It's not about having an opinion but giving them a hug when they need it. I used to be scared to touch people but now they're my passion."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
