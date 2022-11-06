Sutherland Shire's latest burlesque beauties are ready to hit the stage in the Muse School of Burlesque's Striptease Spectacular, the Muse Showcase.
Excited to show off their newfound confidence and their sparkling choreography, every shape, size, age and gender will strut their stuff on stage.
Burlesque is an age old artform, made famous in 1950s America, when the likes of Tempest Storm and Lili St Cyr took the world by storm with their suggestive and alluring peels.
The 20th century revival saw the glamorous Dita von Teese emerge as a modern day diva and movies like Cher and Christina's Burlesque capture a whole new cohort of aspiring burlesque artists.
Shire resident Mae de la Rue heads up the Muse School of Burlesque, relishes in teaching people how to love their bodies and build their confidence through the art of tease.
With 10 years experience performing around the world, de la Rue is excited that her school is coming up to its fifth anniversary in 2023.
While the pandemic has made it difficult to run classes and stage shows, the tenacity of her teachers and students is a testament to the thrill and uplifting nature of the artform.
Mae has welcomed two new teachers in 2022, Trixie Vixen, and Lulu Lore. Both have been teaching students evocative performances full of glitz and glamour. The teachers will also show their students how it's done with solo performances of their own at the showcase.
Audiences are encouraged to dress to impress and be ready to cheer. Burlesque is an exciting show guaranteed to titillate and the crowd is encouraged to show their appreciation throughout the show.
Join Mae, Trixie, Lulu and the Muses as they show off their latest creations and treat you to a night of glamour and entertainment.
Club on East, Sutherland, November 17, 8pm.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
