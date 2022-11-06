The screen lit up for the winners of the 8th SmartFone Flick Fest (SF3) 2022, an awards ceremony for filmmaking talent on November 6.
The sell-out event produced record entries from across Australia, with prizes given to skilled screen stars in 40 categories.
It was a competition like no other, with all entrants required to produce a short film that must be entirely shot on a phone.
Sutherland filmmaker Naomi Sequeira won best actress in Who I Was Before I Forgot and was the winner of the first time filmmaker award.
Festival co-founder and director Angela Blake, of Peakhurst, said this year's huge international success was a tribute to the creativity and tenacity of filmmakers across Australia and around the world.
"After two years of unprecedented challenge, it has been an incredible thrill to share the talent, imagination, resourcefulness and pure joy of these wonderful filmmakers... of all ages," she said.
Films will continue to be available online until November 20.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
