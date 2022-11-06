St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Naomi Sequeira wins award in SmartFone Flick Fest 2022

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 7 2022 - 8:26am, first published 8:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland's Naomi Sequeira won two awards in SmartFone Flick Fest 2022. Picture supplied

The screen lit up for the winners of the 8th SmartFone Flick Fest (SF3) 2022, an awards ceremony for filmmaking talent on November 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.