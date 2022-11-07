Children will once again be able to sit next to Santa at Westfield centres this Christmas.
However, if parents prefer, they can opt for children to be on a separate seat close by, which was the case during the last two years.
The tradition, along with the obligatory photos, will be restriction-free for the first time since 2019.
Santa will arrive at Westfield Miranda on Saturday November 12, starting at the Fig Tree at 9.30am.
Joining the "jolly old fellow" will be Mrs Claus, Minions Kevin and Bob, The Grinch, carol singers and dancers
They will parade on Levels 2 and 3 and finish at the newly revamped Santa Set in Centre Court on Level 1 (near Footlocker).
Scentre Group is promising "unmissable festivities across our entire centre network".
"There will be something for everyone, including live entertainment, gift wrapping, pop-up bars, holiday workshops and more," the group says.
"Sensitive Santa photography sessions are tailored to children with sensory processing challenges, ideal for families who would like to meet Santa for a photo in a relaxed and sensory-friendly environment.
"Pet Photography will also be available once again, inviting customers and their scaly, furry, or feathered pets of all shapes and sizes to sit with Santa for a festive photo."
Photo bookings can be made online.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.