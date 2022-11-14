Parents are delighted they can have their children sit next to Santa, or even on his knee, again after two years of restrictions.
"Everyone is excited because it's back to normal," said Charlotte Holbrook, who is managing the Santa Photography sessions at Westfield Miranda.
Parents are given the option of a social distancing arrangement, which was the case for the last two years, but the overwhelming choice is up close and personal.
Claudia Morgan, of Port Hacking, who was having photographs taken of her children, Olivia, Archie and Harry, with Santa on Monday had no doubts.
"It's nice, so good to be out of COVID and able to celebrate the festive season as normal," she said.
Ms Holbrook said "thousands" of children and their parents had visited the Santa set since his arrival in the cabin of a Fire and Rescue truck on Saturday.
"It's been absolutely crazy," she said.
Santa, accompanied by Mrs Claus, Minions Kevin and Bob, The Grinch, carolers and dancers, paraded on Levels 2 and 3 before making their way to the revamped Santa Set in Centre Court on Level 1, near Foot Locker.
The Santa Photography crew say bookings are heavy, but there are still vacancies in the morning.
Demand is expected to grow once school holidays start.
Sensitive Santa photography sessions are also available. They are tailored to children with sensory processing challenges, ideal for families who would like to meet Santa for a photo in a relaxed and sensory-friendly environment.
Pet Photography is also available once again. Bookings can be made online.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
