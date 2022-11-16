Alison Gatwood is not concerned if some people think she's crazy when they see her exercising in colourful outfits along the Esplanade at Cronulla.
She says the routines set her mind free.
Alison, aka Naomi Star, has become part of the colour of Cronulla over the last couple of years.
"Just before COVID I went through a lot of unhappiness for various reasons," she told the Leader.
"I got sick and my weight dropped to 51 kilos."
Alison took up doing exercises in her lounge room and gradually expanded the routines.
"The only time I was happy was when I was doing exercises," she said.
But, she tired of exercising indoors and yearned to move outdoors to some place where there was fresh air and a world of activity.
One morning, she raised the courage to exercise by the rocks near Sealevel restaurant at North Cronulla.
"When I finished, I realised no one had tried to hurt or kill me," she said.
So, she fronted up again...and again...and again.
Alison now regards that spot as "my stage", but she also chooses other locations along the Esplanade and further afield, including other parts of Sydney such as around the harbour.
"I perform for the public, I make people happy," she said.
The positive response from passers-by led Alison to launch a performing artist business using the name Naomi Star.
"I am a party starter," she said. "I do festivals, parties - adults and children - and private fashion soirees."
She also makes short videos and pantomime stories.
In the space of just a couple of years, Alison's life has turned around. She feels good about herself and met wonderful people.
"From the depths of unhappiness, I have developed a lifestyle, a business and happiness," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
