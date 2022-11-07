St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Council considers options for increasing pre-booked household clean-ups and cutting waiting times

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 8 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A three cubic metre limit for the twice-a-year collection was introduced in March 2021.

The three cubic metre limit for pre-booked household clean-ups in Sutherland Shire is likely to be retained, but the number of services could be increased to three a year and waiting times reduced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.