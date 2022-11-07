The three cubic metre limit for pre-booked household clean-ups in Sutherland Shire is likely to be retained, but the number of services could be increased to three a year and waiting times reduced.
However, it appears the improvements would be tied to the council handing the work over completely to contractors, rather than splitting it with council staff, as is now the case.
Such a move would be resisted by the United Services Union, which has campaigned recently against the use of contractors.
Councillors will consider this month the results of a 12-months' trial of the three cubic metre limit, which was introduced in March 2021.
A staff report said illegal dumping incidents dropped from 1086 in 2020 to 751 in 2021, suggesting the limit had not had a detrimental effect, although it was acknowledged the pandemic may have had an impact.
In addition, a customer survey to over 4000 residents who booked a clean-up service during the trial period resulted in 809 responses, with 76 per cent of residents indicating the three cubic metre limit satisfied their requirements.
In 2021, changes were made to provide five extra service days to Engadine and Woronora Heights residents.
The report said the council engaged a specialist waste industry consultant to perform an independent assessment, comparing the shire's operation with that in other council areas.
The consultant found the most common service offering was two pre-booked services per year, with the majority having either a two or three cubic metre limit,
Costs in other councils areas ranged from $35 to $40 per external provider household collection.
By comparison, over the last five financial years, Sutherland Shire Council's average cost per collection was $74.
"The conclusive result from the independent service review found that [Sutherland Shire] council's current operating model is not efficient compared to other metro councils, with the key point of difference being their utilisation of an external contractor collection service," the report said.
The report recommended several service improvement "options", including engaging "suitably qualified external providers for all kerbside clean-up services to ensure best value for money", reducing the current average eight week service timeframe to four weeks, retaining the three cubic metre limit and increasing the number of services to three a year.
The report said the amount of waste from the service disposed of in landfill had grown from 7373 tonne in 2013 when it started to 9218 tonne in 2020-21.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
