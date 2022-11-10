St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our Places

Yarrawarrah Public School pupils are all smiles for the Kindness Curriculum with the Kind School Network run by the Kindness Factory

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 11 2022 - 7:35am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kindness in action at Yarrawarrah Public School, with Fiona Woodhill and Linda Greening, alongside pupils Will, Jet, Keela, Nia, Poppy and Nicholas. Picture by Chris Lane

A simple act can mean so much.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.