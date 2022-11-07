Planning Panel rejects Mortdale RSL rezoning review

The Sydney South Planning Panel has found the Mortdale RSL's Planning Proposal for a rezoning should not be submitted for a Gateway determination.
The Club was seeking a rezoning review to enable a mixed-use development, including redevelopment of the Mortdale RSL.
This included amending the zoning from part B2 Local Centre and part R3 Medium Density Residential to B2 Local Centre;
- Amending the maximum building height from part no height and part 12m to 28m;
- Amending the maximum floor space ratio (FSR) from part 1.5:1 and part 1:1 to 3:1.
The Club was seeking a rezoning review because Council had failed to indicate its support for the proposal 90 days after the request to prepare a planning proposal was submitted.
The Panel found that the RSL's Planning Proposal lacks strategic merit as it does not have regard to the cumulative impact of the increases to planning controls, especially in terms of infrastructure, traffic and development feasibility in the Mortdale Local Centre.
Proceeding with the Planning Proposal would result in an ad hoc planning approach,the Panel said, as Council's place-based controls, the draft Mortdale Local Centre Master Plan, the draft Mortdale Affordable Housing Contribution Scheme and the draft Activating Our Centres Policy were not adopted by Council.
Council is currently preparing options for a revised Mortdale Local Centre Master Plan based on heights of four and six stories respectively. Further traffic and public domain studies are required to verify these options and a revised draft Master Plan is expected by March 2023.
"The (club's) proposed development controls that seek to increase the maximum building height from no height and 12m (four storeys) to 28m (equivalent to nine storeys) is out of context and would likely result in significant adverse impacts on the adjoining residential properties, including overshadowing and visual impacts," the Panel said in its determination.
"It may set a precedent for other B2 Local Centres leading to inconsistency with the hierarchy set out in the Commercial Centres Strategy.
"The planning proposal does not provide adequate consideration of the buildings street-edge interface , residential amenity, traffic and parking issues.
"The concept built form and scale of the development supporting the planning proposal demonstrates an inappropriate response to the context of the subject site and its locality.
"The excessive bulk and scale of the concept proposed development is not justified on this site.
"The concept proposed development remains out of context with any existing or approved development within the Mortdale Local Centre."
The Panel also found that the Planning Proposal's Voluntary Planning Agreement offer failed to address the infrastructure requirements needed to support the proposed changes in land use.
The Mortdale RSL Club has said the Planning Proposal was about securing the long-term sustainability of the club.
Rather than relying on gaming machine revenue into the future, the club would see a combination of commercial and residential development, with the commercial component giving the club a stable rental income into the future.
Following the Panel's decision, the club will investigate its options at its next boarding meeting.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
