Planning Panel rejects Mortdale RSL rezoning review

By Jim Gainsford
November 7 2022 - 2:30pm
The Mortdale RSL Club was seeking a rezoning review to enable a mixed-use development, including redevelopment of the club site.

The Sydney South Planning Panel has found the Mortdale RSL's Planning Proposal for a rezoning should not be submitted for a Gateway determination.

