The revamped Sutherland Entertainment Centre is being wired up to support outdoor concerts and events.
Sutherland Shire Council has revealed this as the $41 million centre, which will be called The Pavilion, nears completion.
A Sutherland Shire Council spokesman said key milestones were continuing to be met, with major structural and weather proofing complete with work now focussing on fit-out and finishes.
"These trades include plastering, painting, electrical, joinery, tiling and paving," he said.
"Works on the upgraded facility, set to trade as The Pavilion once reopened for business, are on target for completion in late December, before opening to the public in early 2023."
The spokesman said extensive landscaping works were rapidly taking shape, with stairways leading to the facility and 'bleacher' style stepped seating also completed to provide an enticing setting for outdoor events.
"Further electrical work has been completed beneath the site to support outdoor concerts and events which will be a key feature in drawing people to the completed facility.
"Tree plantings and additional landscaping works will be completed in coming weeks to ensure that the site provide a welcoming entry point for those visiting the facility once open."
The council partnered with La Perouse Aboriginal Land Council's foundation Gujaga to provide an Aboriginal public artwork for the front of the building and a catering consultant has guided the food and beverage business operation, which will include a cafe.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
