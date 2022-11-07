St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Reborn Sutherland Entertainment Centre wired up to support outdoor concerts and other events

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The revamped Sutherland Entertainment Centre is being wired up to support outdoor concerts and events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.