In Good Taste Food Festival gets $240,000 grant

St George foodies can celebrate with the State Government offering Georges River Council a $240,000 grant to host its In Good Taste Festival.
Grants have been made to 5 local councils to host major multicultural events and festivals in partnership with the NSW Government in 2023 and 2024.
Georges River Council's In Good Taste Festival celebrates the multicultural food and culture of the St George region.
Ther will be two events - Lunar New Year is to be held on 28 January, 2023 and the In Good Taste Festival is to be held on Friday, 10 February.
Minister for Multiculturalism and Member for Oatley, Mark Coure said that $240,000 has been provided to Georges River Council to host its 'In Good Taste Festival' over the next two years.
"The previous Good Taste Festival featured a selection of market stalls, acrobats, children's activities and Lunar New Year celebrations, and I am sure that next year's festival will be even bigger and better thanks to this investment by the NSW Government," Mr Coure said.
"The grant will take this festival to the next level, helping to boost our local economy and foster a shared sense of cultural connection to one another," he said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.