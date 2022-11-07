St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

In Good Taste Food Festival gets $240,000 grant

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated November 8 2022 - 2:04pm, first published 8:30am
Georges River Council's In Good Taste Festival was held in Hurstville earlier this year.

St George foodies can celebrate with the State Government offering Georges River Council a $240,000 grant to host its In Good Taste Festival.

