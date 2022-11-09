Patients treated in South Eastern Sydney Local Health District (SESLHD) hospitals have given high ratings of their experiences of care.
Almost all patients (93 per cent) saying the overall care they received was 'very good' or 'good'.
The Bureau of Health Information's 2021 Adult Admitted Patient Survey, released on November 9, asked patients admitted to hospital about their experiences across a range of important aspects of care.
More than 1200 patients from across SESLHD provided positive feedback on the safe, high-quality care they received.
Health professionals received very high ratings from their patients. Overall, 95 per cent of surveyed patients rated the nurses who treated them as 'very good' or 'good'. A similarly high proportion of patients (96 per cent) rated the doctors who treated them as 'very good or 'good'.
SESLHD Chief Executive Tobi Wilson said hospital staff should be very proud of the high quality care they have provided in what has been a challenging year.
"We all know 2021 was a tough year with the Delta and Omicron outbreaks significantly impacting our healthcare facilities, including furloughed staff as healthcare workers were exposed to COVID-19 in the community and through their workplace," Mr Wilson said.
"The hard work and dedication of our staff and the efforts they have made day in and day out to deliver care to our community has been outstanding. These patient survey results are a reflection of our commitment to provide the very best care to our patients."
Between mid-2012 and mid-2022 SESLHD increased its workforce by an additional 1462 full time equivalent staff - an increase of 16.1 per cent including 297 more doctors, 649 more nurses and midwives, and 159 more allied health staff.
In 2022-23 budget for SESLHD is more than $2 billion, an increase of over $81 million on the previous financial year's budget.
St George Hospital
Overall satisfaction and outcomes were highly rated with 95 per cent of patients rating the nurses who treated them as 'very good' or 'good'.
Compassion, respect and kindness were highly rated with 87 per cent of patients responding 'yes, always' when asked if the health professionals were kind and caring towards them, 88 per cent of patients saying they were 'always' treated with respect and dignity and 91 per cent of patients responding 'yes, always' when asked if their cultural and religious beliefs were respected by hospital staff.
Sutherland Hospital
Overall satisfaction and outcomes were highly rated with 96 per cent of patients rating the nurses who treated them 'very good' or 'good'.
Compassion, respect and kindness were highly rated with 92 per cent of patients responding 'yes, always' when asked if the health professionals were kind and caring towards them, 92 per cent of patients saying they were 'always' treated with respect and dignity and almost all patients (98 per cent) responding 'yes, always' when asked if their cultural and religious beliefs were respected by hospital staff.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
