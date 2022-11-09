St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

South Eastern Sydney Local Health District's St George and Sutherland Hospital patients praise level of care in The Bureau of Health Information's 2021 Adult Admitted Patient Survey

EK
By Eva Kolimar
November 10 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patients have rated their experiences of care as high across St George and Sutherland hospitals. Picture supplied

Patients treated in South Eastern Sydney Local Health District (SESLHD) hospitals have given high ratings of their experiences of care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.