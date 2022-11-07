Sutherland Shire Council has endorsed the proposed program for implementing the Bate Bay Coastal Management Program, which was adopted in April this year.
Priorities in the 10-year plan have not yet been decided, and works will be largely dependent on state and federal grants.
Key initiatives include widening the Esplanade between Cronulla and North Cronulla and building a new seawall with bleacher seating at North Cronulla, which would join on to the wall of boulders built over the last few months.
The council, at its meeting on October 31, also accepted a staff recommendation not to proceed with a proposed trial of removing vegetation from sand dunes as a method of combatting erosion.
Instead, a series of information sessions by dune management experts will be presented for community groups, local businesses and surfing and lifesaving organisations as well as the general community.
The proposed trial followed the success of this radical measure at Woonona Beach in the Illawarra after the beach was virtually wiped out in 2014.
"Whilst council can expend funds to remove vegetation from a dune, this is a natural and dynamic environment," a staff report report said.
"Given time, nature will ultimately restore conditions without further council intervention.
"As such, the trial works would not be a permanent outcome and require ongoing funding to retain.
"It would take many years to demonstrate the virtues of such a trial and given a trial has already been underway in Woonona for some time, it would be prudent to learn the long-term outcomes of that trial before Sutherland Shire Council invests in something similar."
The report said the existing dune vegetation program stemmed from severe coastal erosion north of Wanda beach in 1974, which resulted in waves breaking through the beach dunes, with fears the Kurnell peninsula could be cut off.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
