The sun was beating down as about 100 people gathered at the Miranda War Memorial for Remembrance Day.
It was obviously a struggle for some of the older attendees as well as for a young Air Force cadet who nearly collapsed while standing guard around the memorial. She was helped to a chair, given water and care.
The heat prompted one of the older veterans to load his arms with bottles of water and distribute them to anyone in need.
As he handed a bottle of water to another old "digger" sitting in a plastic chair in full sun, one got a glimpse of the mateship that unites those who have served their country in war.
There are not many Remembrance Day ceremonies in the suburbs and they rarely attract big crowds, but the fervour of those at Miranda was no less than what we have come to expect on Anzac Day.
The ceremony started at 10.30am with the Sutherland based 318 Squadron Air cadets mounting the guard.
The VIPs lineup included Cook MP Scott Morrison, Miranda MP Eleni Petinos and Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce.
Miranda RSL Sub-branch president Arie Havenaar read the poem In Flanders Field and Cr Pesce summarised the reason for the gathering.
The Recessional hymn was followed by a Prayer of Thanksgiving, read by Daniel Cvetanovski, captain of Sylvania High School.
There were also prayers for the King and for the nation, read by Amadene Edwards from Kirrawee High School and Meghan Hollingsworth, captain of Gymea Technology High School.
Ms Petinos gave the Commemoration Address.
Rev Jennie Everist, of St Luke's Anglican Church, read the Commemoration of the Fallen .
At 11am, Jessop Hartley, from Port Hacking High School, read the Ode of Remembrance and bugler Joan Thorp played the Last Post, with a minute's silence before Rouse.
The ceremony finished with the singing of Advance Australia Fair.
Mr Havenaar said the sub-branch was very happy with the turnout and very pleased with the attention Sutherland Shire Council has given to the heritage-listed war memorial, which was built in 1918 to honour residents who served in World War I.
"The sandstone has been really cleaned up, so it is now white, instead of grey," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
