Another of the Lone Pine trees planted in Sutherland Shire in 2018 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of WWl has died due to persistent rain.
Sutherland Shire Council is working to replace the tree in Como Pleasure Grounds.
Five Gallipoli Aleppo Pines, derived from the original Lone Pine, were planted in parks across the shire by the council.
The other locations are Monro Park at Cronulla; Seymour Shaw Park at Miranda, Parc Menai and Cooper Street Reserve, Engadine.
The tree in Monro Park died earlier this year and was replaced in time for Anzac Day.
A council spokesman said of the latest casualty, "These trees are native to an arid Mediterranean climate and take best to sandy soils and are not ideally suited to the more fertile park settings which typically surround local war memorials.
"Record breaking rainfall experienced across Sydney this year has adversely affected the health of two of these trees, with the Lone Pines planted and Cronulla's Monro Park and Como Pleasure Grounds having succumbed to persistent wet conditions.
"Council has a Lone Pine tree on order which will replace the tree recently removed from Como Pleasure Grounds.
"Council staff will continue to monitor the health of the remaining three original commemorative trees."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
