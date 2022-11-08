St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Persistent rain kills off another of the shire's five WWl commemorative Lone Pines

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 8 2022 - 2:20pm, first published 1:00pm
The replacement Lone Pine in Monro Park. Picture by John Veage

Another of the Lone Pine trees planted in Sutherland Shire in 2018 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of WWl has died due to persistent rain.

