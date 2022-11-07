St George Matters with Chris Minns: Privatisation is worsening the cost-of-lving crisis

Cost of living pressures are through the roof at the moment and the Liberal Government's privatisation obsession is only making these pressures harder.
Over the past 12 years, the Liberals have privatised over $90 billion in public assets, including our electricity network, power stations and motorways. This has caused higher prices and worse services.
Privatised electricity assets in NSW are currently seeing prices predicted to skyrocket up 40 per cent, but states like Western Australia, who have kept their electricity network in public hands are only predicting increases of 3 per cent.
Selling off our motorways has created a toll road monopoly and made Sydney the most tolled city on earth. New forecasts confirm the WestConnex toll will rise by a record 6.1 per cent on January 1, 2023. The increase means a trip on the M5 East will go up to $7.98 one way. Over the remaining life of existing toll road contracts, Sydney motorists are due to pay over $100 billion in tolls - all going to private toll road operators.
Privatisation does not work. It has not led to lower debt - we have the highest debt the state has ever seen. It has not led to lower taxes - NSW is the highest taxing state in the Commonwealth, and it is making cost of living pressures even worse. We've lost these assets forever and the billions of dollars in dividends they returned. Dividends which could have been invested in schools, hospitals, police and transport services
The Liberal Government has refused to rule out further privatisation. A government I lead will ban privatisation. We will put an end to the selling off of public assets.
Only a NSW Labor Government will stop the selling off of Sydney Water, Hunter Water, Water NSW, Essential Energy, and the remaining share of Endeavour Energy and Ausgrid.
