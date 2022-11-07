St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Privatisation is worsening the cost-of-lving crisis

Updated November 8 2022 - 10:50am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kogarah MP, Chris Minns.

Cost of living pressures are through the roof at the moment and the Liberal Government's privatisation obsession is only making these pressures harder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.