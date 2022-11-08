Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Your priorities are our priorities

Georges River Council has released the draft unaudited financial statement for the last financial year at the October 31 council meeting.
When the new Council was voted in at the end of 2021, we made a commitment to be transparent, financially responsible, and sustainable for the Georges River community and I am delighted to report back to you about the positive outcomes of the unaudited general purpose financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2021/22.
Since 2018, Council has been actively working towards financial sustainability. The new results continue to highlight that the forecast of the Long-Term Financial Plan and overall budget strategy was successful in sustaining operations whilst Council works towards a surplus in future years.
2021/22 proved to be another extraordinary year with unforeseen significant events resulting in service disruptions that have either indirectly or directly impacted Council's financial results.
The community had a once-in-a-lifetime event with the pandemic seeing Georges River become an LGA of concern, we had a construction freeze, and stop work orders. Despite these challenges, Council maintained commitment to service delivery.
Georges River Council recorded an improvement in its operating result though continues to have a deficit in the key financial indicator on financial sustainability.
The 2021/22 operating result, excluding capital grants and contributions, is a surplus of $11.2 million. While these results were favourable, they were predominantly attributed to one-off gains from sale of assets, fair value increment on investment properties, and under expenditure associated with service disruptions from significant unforeseen events.
The operating performance ratio is a key indicator of sustainable operations.
The ratio was recorded at a 1.97 deficit in 2021/22, which is an improvement to previous year deficits of 3.75 percent in 2020/21 and 8.04 percent in 2019/20.
The great news is we've improved our financial sustainability and keep improving every year. There are decisions to be made on priorities, and still work to be done but it is very encouraging to know we are in good shape.
The 2021/22 Budget adoption was a critical turning point in Georges River Council's financial sustainability.
It was the first year of the approved Special Rate Variation and savings strategies applied.
Once the 2021/22 statements are audited, they will be presented at a Council meeting. The public will be given notice and can attend or read the full results when published on Council's website.
