St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Your priorities are our priorities

November 8 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Georges River Council has released the draft unaudited financial statement for the last financial year at the October 31 council meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.