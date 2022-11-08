St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside Council's first electric car ready to spark interest

By Jim Gainsford
Updated November 8 2022 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
Bayside Council's first electric car branded in bright green proudly promoting it is 100 percent electric.

Bayside Council's first electric car has hit the road, the first of a fleet of six electric vehicles the council ordered.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

