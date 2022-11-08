Bayside Council's first electric car ready to spark interest

Bayside Council's first electric car has hit the road, the first of a fleet of six electric vehicles the council ordered.
The car is branded in bright green proudly promoting it is 100 percent electric.
"Our renewable energy targets can only be achieved by changing the way we use and produce energy," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"Promoting the use of electric vehicles, and encouraging people to walk, cycle or use public transport will also help."
Council is continuing to work closely with developers to help ensure suitable charging stations are included in all new developments.
Bayside Council will take also park in a trial that will see ten (7.4 kW or 22kW) electric vehicle (EV) chargers installed in local streets for a 12-month period.
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has awarded a grant to Intellihub and its partners to install 50 electric vehicle (EV) chargers on street lighting poles as a pilot project in 10 local government areas across Sydney.
Bayside Council staff have identified 16 potential locations suited to the requirements for the EV chargers, of which ten 10 will be sought to be implemented as part of this pilot.
The trial is to determine the existing demand of commercial EV charging facilities within Bayside, and how this demand changes over time.
The pilot project is planned to begin installation of EV chargers in February, 2023 to enable 12 months of operation to provide the service and to allow for data collection. Captured data will be provided to the council after the completion for future transport planning purposes.
Prior to the installation of EV street-side chargers, a community engagement program will be undertaken to assist in determining the final site selection for the pilot.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
