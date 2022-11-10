Cronulla's Kal Glanznig represents youth at UN Climate Conference

Young Cronulla entrepreneur Kal Glanznig has been selected to attend the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
He is one of only two Australian youth delegates attending as part of the 'Emerging Leaders Program'.
The UN Climate Change conference is co-ordinating a series of special events at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh under the banner "Together 4 Transparency".
This two-week event from 8-17 November will feature a wide range of activities and events covering all aspects of transparency of climate action and support.
It will celebrate achievements made over the past 30 years, showcase successes and best practices, and pave the way for the full implementation of the Enhanced Transparency Framework of the previous Paris Agreement.
Transparency helps build mutual trust and accountability and encourages countries to increase their climate ambition over time and track global progress toward the Paris Agreement goals.
Support is essential to measure progress towards the Paris Agreement goal of holding the rise in the global average temperature to as close to 1.5°C as possible above pre-industrial levels.
Wealthy nations have historically been reluctant to focus on climate loss and damage because it could be seen as accepting culpability and lead to demands for compensation payments from developed nations to developing ones.
Kal will return from the conference on November 20.
"Before I leave I'm attending a Zoom with the Minister for Climate Change and Energy about the objectives for Australia's participation in the event which should be interesting," he said.
Kal has been helped to get to Egypt by the Cronulla RSL Club, Cronulla Chamber of Commerce and Cronulla/Caringbah Rotary and apart from representing Australian and Sutherland Shire youth, Kal is also representing Plastic Free Cronulla and the World Ocean Day organisation where he sits on the Youth Advisory Council.
Kal said this representation means the global conversations will put Sutherland Shire, Sydney and Australia on the map
"As we have seen with recent storms and beach erosion, climate change has financial, social and environmental ramifications on our area."he said
"From attending this event and the learnings from attending key sessions ranging from hearing Presidents/Prime Ministers and thought leaders to individuals impacted with climate change I will be able to share this knowledge; through speaking and workshop opportunities to schools, events and our community."
Further opportunities will derive from networking and direct engagement with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Australian Ambassador for the Environment, and Australian Diplomats, advocates, leaders, and global innovators.
Kal said this opportunity will provide him with tangible skills and experience.
" Through the intensive program of the event, skills I anticipate developing and refining are communication, cross cultural negotiations, problem solving, critical thinking, treaty, climate leadership and political policy .
"It should be very eye opening "
Kal will do a daily blog at: www.kal.gl/uncop27
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
