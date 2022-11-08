Research that is being produced on the local doorstep within hospitals was showcased for the 2022 St George and Sutherland Hospital Medical Research Symposium in November.
In attendance were guests including Associate Professor Amany Zekry, Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, and a lead researcher at the UNSW Microbiome Research Centre (MRC), St George & Sutherland Medical Research Foundation Chief Executive Pam Brown, and South Eastern Sydney Local Health District Chief Executive, Tobi Wilson.
For the past 30 years this has been an opportunity for researchers to present their work, alongside the findings of postgraduate and undergraduate students.
Dr SJ Shen won first place, sponsored by Lions Club of Kogarah, for researching the effect of gut influence on the immune environment in pre-clinical hepatocellular carcinoma.
Second place, sponsored by SSMRF, was Mary Anderson, for her research into anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder six months postpartum following hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and normotensive pregnancy.
The third place winner, sponsored by SSMRF, was Camilla Hirsch, who examined Blood Pressure Postpartum in a randomised control trial:. She researched women's nutritional and physical activity outcomes six-months following a hypertensive pregnancy.
Best Presentation by an undergraduate, sponsored by St George Hospital Medical Staff Council, was won by Emily Stevenson. She researched the role of maternal antenatal lifestyle in predicting infant growth outcomes.
Judges' choice, sponsored by St George Hospital Medical Staff Council, was Dr Ke Sun, who studied Morbidity and Mortality meeting - an innovative quality improvement initiative.
People's Choice (sponsored by St George Hospital Medical Staff Council) was Dr Halina Leung for researching antibodies activate platelets and neutrophils in relation to vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
