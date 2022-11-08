St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Medical research on show for 2022 St George and Sutherland Hospital Medical Research Symposium

By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 9 2022 - 7:47pm, first published 6:00am
Research that is being produced on the local doorstep within hospitals was showcased for the 2022 St George and Sutherland Hospital Medical Research Symposium in November.

