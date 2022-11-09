Bexley Oval to get a $250,000 lighting upgrade

The Hurstville United Junior Rugby Football Club has received $250,000 in the Federal Budget.
The funds will be used to install lighting along Donnan Street at the oval in 2023.
The enhanced lighting will boost the health and safety of players, volunteers, families, and the broader community and reduce the likelihood of injuries.
This announcement also builds the reputation of the oval, which was named "Ground of the Year" in the 2020 Sydney Shires Cricket Competition.
Bexley Oval is a popular community asset with capacity to host cricket, rugby and soccer matches.
Barton MP, Linda Burney said the new lighting will make the oval safer and more user-friendly.
"I'm thrilled to see this election commitment funded in the Albanese Labor Government's first budget. We are delivering for local sport stars at Bexley Oval.
"Delivering safer sport facilities is all about encouraging more young people to get involved in local sport.
"I thank the Hurstville United Junior Rugby Football Club for their advocacy to get this project funded," Ms Burney said.
Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said it was a great outcome for the local sporting community.
"I would like to thank both the Member for Barton, Linda Burney and the Hurstville United Junior Rugby Football Club for all the effort and perseverance that went into securing this funding, and I would also like to thank the Federal Government for making it possible," she said.
"Council had allocated some funding for Bexley Oval improvements in the 2022/2023 budget, but this only covered scoping works.
"Bayside Council has already begun the process. A heritage assessment is under way and the Development Application should be ready by the end of the year.
"Council is looking forward to working closely with the Hurstville United Junior Rugby Football Club to deliver the project in full by the end of next year," Councillor Curry said.
