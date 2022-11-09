St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bexley Oval to get a $250,000 lighting upgrade

November 9 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enhanced lighting at Bexley Oval will boost the health and safety of players, volunteers, families, and the broader community and reduce the likelihood of injuries.

The Hurstville United Junior Rugby Football Club has received $250,000 in the Federal Budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.