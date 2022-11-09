A new Australian plant species, which may have been used by Indigenous people to make fishing lines, traps and baskets, has been found in Sutherland Shire.
The rare, grass-like plant with sharp blades grows around Cook's landing place in Kamay Botany Bay National Park and Royal National Park, as well as Manly, but is found nowhere else in Australia.
Researchers from Australian Institute of Botanical Science, which made the announcement, have given the new sword sedge species the name Lepidosperma prospectum.
Dr Russell Barrett said the species was first recognised as new when he collected it from the top of North Head, near Manly, with Karen Wilson.
The species was named in National Herbarium of NSW journal Telopea.
Dr Barrett said the name meant to look out, or have a view, in reference to the location where it grows, being the places that First Nations people first saw European ships arrive in the region.
Dr Barrett said the plant species was missed by Endeavour botanists Joseph Banks and Daniel Solander in their collections around Botany Bay in 1770.
"Growing to 1.5 metres, the species has been overlooked as it has a very narrow habitat range," he said.
"It is only found in dense tea-tree thickets on clifftops, in a threatened ecological community. It was first collected in Royal National Park, near the track to Wedding Cake Rock, but not recognised as new at the time.
"It is only known from these three locations and will likely be listed as a threatened species," he said.
"It is likely that it was utilised for fibre and weaving, and the leaf bases may have been chewed when fresh water was scarce.
"Fishing was a very important source of food for Indigenous people in coastal regions around Sydney.
"Dharawal women made hand fishing lines using hair or plant fibres including twine from similar plants. Fibre from this plant may well have been used for this purpose too. Sword sedges were also woven together to make fish and eel traps."
Dr Barrett said, while 77 species of sedges were currently named, up to three times this number still awaited description.
"Lepidosperma species are critical components of many southern Australian ecosystems and play a key role in community ecology," he said.
"They are very long-lived plants that are able to resprout quickly following fire, so they provide important cover and food for a very wide range of animals."
"Given the threat status, searching for additional populations in suitable habitat in the Sydney Basin should be prioritised."
