The NSW Department of Planning and Environment has recommended approval of the proposed redevelopment of President Private Hospital at Kirrawee, including the demolition of historic Hotham House.
The department's assessment says Hotham House is "of local significance only, is not rare within Sutherland Shire itself and does not hold value at a State or national level".
"The department considers that the need to provide a modern health facility to meet the demands of the community is essential and that in this context, the demolition of a local heritage item is justified," the report said.
The community is being invited to have a final say on the proposal at public meeting to be held virtually by the Independent Planning Commission on Monday November 28 (details below).
First mooted in 2018, the proposed State Significant Development by Macquarie Health Corporation was delayed by opposition from the community and Sutherland Shire Council to the proposed demolition of Hotham House, and then by the pandemic.
After initial opposition, the proposal was modified to include new mental health facilities, which Macquarie said were greatly needed in Sutherland Shire.
The proposal now includes:
The department's assessment report said the project has a capital investment value of $87 million and would generate approximately 50 construction jobs and 77 operational jobs.
The report said the applicant's options analysis described that if Hotham House was retained, the hospital would be unable to operate as an efficient modern hospital due to the constraints of the site.
"The department considers that the applicant has sufficiently demonstrated that redevelopment of the site at the proposed scale, and with the proposed additional mental health services, may only reasonably be achieved with the demolition of Hotham House," the report said.
"The department considers that the need to provide a modern health facility to meet the demands of the community is essential and that in this context, the demolition of a local heritage item is justified.
"Conditions are imposed requiring a heritage interpretation plan and other measures to retain and record the heritage value of the site."
The state government's Independent Planning Commission will make the decision because more than 50 unique submissions objecting to the proposal were received.
The Minister for Planning would otherwise be the consent authority.
Commissioners Dianne Leeson (chair), Richard Mackay and Helen Lochhead have been appointed to determine the development application.
They will listen to what community members have to say at a public meeting to be held as a livestreamed videoconference by the commission on Monday November 28.
Registered speakers can participate via online videoconference or telephone.
A statement by the commission said the panel had access to all previous submissions made to the Department of Planning and Environment, but it would be "particularly helpful" for them to also hear from stakeholders about the department's assessment of the key issues and proposed conditions of consent.
"These documents are available on the commission's website," the statement said.
"Key issues identified in the department's whole-of-government assessment of the development application include: built form, urban design, environmental amenity, heritage, drainage, flood risk, transport, accessibility, noise and vibration.
"Anyone wishing to have their say at the public meeting must pre-register on the commission's website using the Speaker Registration Form."
The deadline for speaker registrations is 12pm on Monday November 21.
Written submissions will be accepted until 5pm on Wednesday December 7.
Written submissions can be lodged by the 'Have Your Say' portal on the commission's website: www.ipcn.nsw.gov.au/have-your-say
The public meeting will be broadcast live online at www.ipcn.nsw.gov.au/livestream
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.