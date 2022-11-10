Remembrance Day in St George

Penshurst RSL Sub-branch members will hold a Remembrance Day service at the Bridge Street Memorial this Friday at 11am.
Sub-branch president John Hoban welcomed the community to attend to honour the service and sacrifice of Australian services personnel.
Mr Hoban said Remembrance Day has added significance this year.
"2022 is the 80th anniversary of the Kokoda Track," he said.
"And it's the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam veterans main task force returning on HMAS Sydney on 4th of March, 1972.
"More than 600 were killed on the Kokoda Trail and more than 500 were killed in Vietnam and 2,000 injured.
"We hope that people will pause at 11am and remember their sacrifice," he said.
This Remembrance Day, RSL NSW is calling on the wider community to also show support to veterans by attending a Remembrance Day commemoration, donating to the Poppy Appeal, or by connecting a veteran that they know with the services and support offered by the RSL.
RSL NSW President Ray James said "Showing our ongoing support to veterans couldn't be more important, particularly in the lead up to commemorative events like Remembrance Day.
RSL NSW is working with its more than 320 sub-Branches to organise local commemorations that enable Australians to pay their respects this Remembrance Day.
For a full list of RSL NSW sub-Branches and Remembrance Day commemorative services, visit:
https://www.rslnsw.org.au/get-involved/find-a-sub-branch/ to discover how you can honour our veterans.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.