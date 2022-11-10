St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Remembrance Day in St George

JG
By Jim Gainsford
November 10 2022 - 11:30am
Penshurst RS: Sub-branch president John Hoban welcomed the community to attend the Remembrance Day service this Friday at 11am to honour the service and sacrifice of Australian services personnel.

Penshurst RSL Sub-branch members will hold a Remembrance Day service at the Bridge Street Memorial this Friday at 11am.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

