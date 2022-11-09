Seriously ill newborn babies at St George Hospital will benefit from new state-of-the-art monitoring systems, which have been donated by Sydney development company, Deicorp.
The equipment will be purchased for use by Women's and Children's services. A total of $135,000 was raised from a lunch attended by business partners and associates of Deicorp.
The donation will help the hospital purchase two Drager Infinity Acute Care monitors, which give real-time vital signs. Funds will also go towards a recent appeal to buy the GE ST8 Ultrasound for the Hospital's Pelvic Floor Unit.
Remaining dollars will be used to purchase other valuable medical equipment for the Special Care Nursery and Division of Women's and Children's Health.
On a recent visit to the hospital to meet with the General Manager and maternity staff, Deicorp founder Fouad Deiri said he was moved by the passion of the team and was delighted the new equipment would help them with their invaluable work.
"What you all do is amazing, and I'm delighted that this donation can be put to such good use." Mr Deiri said. "But the credit and thanks should go to you and all the staff of our hospitals who do such an amazing job every day."
St George Hospital General Manager Ange Karooz expressed the team's gratitude to everyone who made the donation possible, saying Deicorp's generosity in giving back to the community was profound.
"Our talented staff are extraordinary at caring for our patients and this new equipment will make a real and lasting difference to ensure they can continue to support parents and care for countless seriously ill babies from our community for many years to come," she said. "We're so grateful for everyone who supported Deicorp's fundraising lunch for their generosity and support."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
