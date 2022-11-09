St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sick newborn babies will benefit from Deicorp donation to St George Hospital

By Eva Kolimar
November 10 2022 - 8:30am
Rob Furolo of Deicorp, St George Hospital General Manager Ange Karooz, Special Care Nursery Nursing Unit Manager Danielle Caruana, Deicorp founder Fouad Deiri, John Ajaka of Deicorp. Picture supplied

Seriously ill newborn babies at St George Hospital will benefit from new state-of-the-art monitoring systems, which have been donated by Sydney development company, Deicorp.

