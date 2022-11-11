Magic of Christmas festival returns

Georges River Council and Club Central Hurstville are bringing back Magic of Christmas festival.
After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the fun family Christmas event will return to Carss Bush Park on Saturday, December 3.
The evening picnic concert will feature the Lah Lah's Big Live Band and the PAW Patrol Christmas Show.
Free Christmas carol booklets will be available to sing along with local acts Fiestaville Choir and The Hips.
There will also be rovings appearances by Rudolph and Santa, PAW Patrol characters and the council's Georgie the Dragon.
The evening will culminate in a fireworks finale at 9pm.
Food trucks and craft stalls will also be at the event.
Georges River mayor Nick Katris said, "It has been a tough two years for families, so Council is veryexcited to bring back this much-loved event to spread holiday cheer.
"Families have also had to make sacrifices with cost of living going up so we are happy to provide free family fun at what can be an expensive time of year," he said.
"We welcome you to join the fun and make some happy memories".
Magic of Christmas 2022
When: Saturday 3 December, 4.30pm - 9.00pm
Where: Carss Bush Park, Carwar Ave, Carss Park
Entry: Free
What to bring: Picnic rug and chairs.
This is an alcohol-free event.
For more information, visit Council's Magic of Christmas events page; https://www.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/events/moc
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.