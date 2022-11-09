St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Labor's Simon Earle opposed Scott Morrison in Cook and now takes on Eleni Petinos in Miranda

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 9 2022 - 1:39pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor candidate for Miranda, Simon Earle, 50, is the chief executive of a training company and a regular early morning surfer. Picture by John Veage

Simon Earle is embarking on his second election campaign in under a year after being chosen as the Labor candidate for the state seat of Miranda.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.