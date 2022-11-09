Simon Earle is embarking on his second election campaign in under a year after being chosen as the Labor candidate for the state seat of Miranda.
Mr Earle represented the Labor Party against then prime minister Scott Morrison in Cook at the May 2022 federal election, where there was a 6.6 per cent swing to Labor.
Mr Morrison's personal popularity and federal issues would have been factors in the result, which was well above the national average swing.
Mr Earle was preselected unopposed to run against sitting Liberal member Eleni Petinos in Miranda at the March 2023 election.
The chief executive of a not-for-profit training organisation, 50-year-old Mr Earle is a former primary school teacher and has also run small businesses, one in partnership with TAFE.
Mr Earle and his wife Emma and their two high school age children live at Caringbah.
Mr Earle is a volunteer lifesaver with North Cronulla Surf Club, has served as a Nippers Squad Leader, and also previously volunteered with Marine Rescue NSW.
A campaign statement said Mr Earle has been a White Ribbon supporter and community partner, campaigning for the prevention of domestic and family violence, in the shire for the past 13 years.
"As a resident for more than 30 years, with three generations of my family living in the shire, I appreciate our unique way of life here," Mr Earle said.
"But I also recognise the aspirations of the people of the Miranda electorate and the many difficult challenges currently facing them and their families.
"I well understand the cost-of-living pressures impacting people and their families across the shire - due in no small part to the Liberals' $90 billion privatisation of public assets, including our electricity network and motorways. Local Shire businesses are suffering too.
"Privatisation has meant higher prices as well as poorer and less-reliable services. I believe residents and businesses across the shire deserve a fair go. That's why I support Labor's commitment to end privatisation of our public assets.
"As a person who has dedicated my working life to teaching and developing skills and building workforce capability, I know the importance of school and TAFE education. Under the Liberals, we are facing a chronic shortage of 11,000 teachers over the next decade. At the same time, the number of temporary teachers has almost doubled.
"That's why I'm supporting Labor's plan to fix our broken education system; converting 10,000 temporary teaching jobs into full-time positions and cutting administrative burden on teachers so they can focus on the classroom.
"It's time, too, for a new Labor government - one which recognises and genuinely appreciates our committed and hardworking nurses, paramedics, ambulance, and hospital staff. That's why I'm supporting Labor's commitment to introducing safe staffing levels along with improved patient care."
Mr Earle said his other priorities included working with all levels of government to deliver more affordable housing, improve public transport, reduce traffic congestion and fix local roads.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
