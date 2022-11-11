Sutherland Shire councillors have unanimously supported moves to create a park at the northern end of the Caringbah shopping strip.
Council staff have been authorised to purchase the property at 157 Willarong Road on terms and conditions to the satisfaction of chief executive Manjeet Grewal.
The owner had earlier asked the council if there was interest in purchasing the property.
The council already owns the two adjoining properties, one of which is used as a public car park.
Cr Jack Boyd told the last council meeting, "This will be a fantastic area for the community".
"Once we have consolidated these lots, we we can turn it into a park for everyone to enjoy."
Cr Boyd said Caringbah had grown enormously over the last 10 years, including through the medical precinct created in the 2015 local environmental plan (LEP).
There were also still a lot of homes on single blocks, he said.
A council staff report said "this represents a strategic opportunity to create a 2213 square metre site" for public open space.
"Acquisition of the property would contribute to the objectives of the Caringbah Centre Plan, currently being developed, enabling the creation of new open space in proximity to the Caringbah Commercial precinct," the report said.
"The purchase is able to be funded from developer contributions, which will subsequently be reimbursed by future Caringbah Growth Precinct development contributions.
"An independent market valuation has been obtained, providing council with an indicative value range."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
