Private, light-filled home in caringbah South

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 4
Occupying a private position, this immaculately maintained family home on about 986sqm offers a functional floorplan with expansive views of Burraneer Bay.
The sunny aspect to all living areas captures all day natural light flooding the home with warmth.
At the heart of the home is a functional kitchen that overlooks the formal lounge and dining areas complemented by high ceilings and a neutral colour palette.
Taking full advantage of the bay side location, a covered alfresco area takes in tranquil views across Burraneer Bay and your private sparkling pool with manicured surrounds.
The versatile floor plan offers a separate family room upstairs while the spacious floorplan offers gorgeous views over Burraneer Bay.
Boasting separate living areas across both levels, enjoy four generous bedrooms, with a separate study or fifth bedroom.
Handy is a secondary master bedroom on the ground floor, with scope to add a granny flat or further garaging (STCA).
Aso an oversized double car garage with separate carport and a highly prized Caringbah South locale, close to local schools, cafes and boat ramps.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.