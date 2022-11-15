Grand proportions in Lilli Pilli

Prestige Property
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 3
This exceptional residence fuses generous proportions with high end inclusions to deliver the ultimate family entertainer.
Known locally as 'The White House', the grand home rests on a double fronted 1024sqm parcel of land, enveloped in lush gardens.
Vast expanses of glass provide abundant natural sunlight with an open plan living/dining area and the family room transitioning outdoors.
The upper level lounge room captures the water outlook and opens to the balcony.
A gourmet kitchen is centrally located and the generous bedrooms have built-in wardrobes. The lavish master features a new double shower ensuite and walk-in robe.
There's a fully equipped alfresco setting with a level backyard, salt-water pool and gardens. A rumpus/billiards room complete with bar and outdoor servery too.
A choice of work-from-home spaces and well-appointed bathrooms fitted with high end inclusions.
Also to enjoy is the home gymnasium/utilities room, ample storage and internal access to triple automated garage with secure off street parking. Within easy walking distance of Lilli Pilli PS, village shops and cafes plus just minutes from public transport and access to nearby waterways.
