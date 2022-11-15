Bay lifestyle opportunity in Brighton-Le-Sands

House of the Week
Bed 2 | Bath 1 Car 1
Approximately 131sqm nestled just one block from The Grand Parade, this lovely two bedroom apartment has so much more than its exclusive address to recommend it.
With proportions reminiscent of villa living and a full-width balcony with modern access from all the main rooms, create the stylish sanctuary you desire.
Flooded with natural light and positioned on the first floor of a double brick complex, it has high ceilings and quality timber floors, air-conditioning and a family-friendly bathroom.
Just a stone's throw from Bay Street shops and cafes and 250 metres from the beach.
Transform into your dream retreat with vast lounge plus dining area and sliding glass doors that connect to an all-seasons entertainers' balcony.
The functional kitchen comes complete with a dishwasher and breakfast table while the two carpeted bedrooms boast robes, ceiling fans and balcony flow.
A spacious and spotless bath with tub, an internal laundry and a garage with remote-controlled door.
Pets are welcome on approval. Strata fees are about $800.
A sought-after security block footsteps from childcare and the coast path plus minutes' walk to beachfront dining, shopping centre, Coles and IGA.
Local schools, Sydney Airport and St George Hospital in easy reach too.
