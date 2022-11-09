When a call was put out in 2018 for hand-made poppies for an installation at Westfield Miranda to commemorate 100 years since the end of World War I, the response was amazing.
More than 10,000 red poppies flooded in, and were used to adorn the majestic fig tree at the Kingsway entrance to the shopping complex.
The display has been repeated each year since to mark Remembrance Day (previously Armistice Day) on November 11.
This year's display is just as vibrant and eye-catching as ever, and adds to the many ways in which honour the service and sacrifice of Australia's service men and women.
Red poppies will light up the Sydney Opera House sails at dawn on Friday to mark the start of Remembrance Day followed by a service at Sydney's Cenotaph.
Minister for Transport, Veterans, and Western Sydney David Elliott said 11 November was a day to pay respect to and remember those who have given their lives in service to our country in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping missions, as well as their families.
"This year, Remembrance Day services around the state will not be impacted by COVID restrictions so I encourage everyone to either head to the Cenotaph in Martin Place or local community services with families and friends," he said.
"Free travel will also return this year on most NSW public transport services and will be available to members of the Australian Defence Forces and their carers as well as spouses, children or grandchildren of current and former members.
"For more than a century, red poppies have been used as a symbol of community respect and recognition, marking the end of fighting in the First World War. Poppies have been projected onto the Opera House since 2014 and will light up the sails again at 8pm on Remembrance Day."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
