St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Photos | Poppy tree at Miranda becomes a Remembrance Day tradition

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 10 2022 - 7:50am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When a call was put out in 2018 for hand-made poppies for an installation at Westfield Miranda to commemorate 100 years since the end of World War I, the response was amazing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.